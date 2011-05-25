Utah Scientific Receives Customer Service Award



Utah Scientific was recognized for their customer service recently with the 2011 Global Customer Service Leadership Award in the video switcher category.



Presented by The Growth Partnership company Frost & Sullivan, the award acknowledges the Utah Scientific team “for having the creativity and dedication required to deliver excellence and adhere to best industry practices.”



The company was specifically praised for their 10-year, no-fee warranties and dedication to long-term customer relationships.



“The best way to succeed in this market is by displaying a fine understanding of customer needs and requirements,” said Sashankh Kale, Frost & Sullivan research analyst, in a press release. “Utah Scientific has, over the years, displayed a tremendous flair in this area through exemplary service and support, helping the company to cement its reputation in the market.”



This is Utah Scientific’s third consecutive 2011 Global Customer Service Leadership Award.



