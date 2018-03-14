Utah Scientific, NVerzion to Integrate Product Lines

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific and NVerzion have officially announced a partnership that will see the two companies integrate their respective product lines, including automation, video servers, master control switchers and video/audio routers, to facilitate a master control environment.

The duo will offer three special packages that will be called Uinta. These packages merge the companies offerings—automation and video servers for NVerzion, master control and routing for Utah Scientific—to address PEG, low-power and full-power markets. Uinta packages can be integrated into existing infrastructures.

The partnership covers all media markets worldwide. The Uinta packages are now available.