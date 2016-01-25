Utah Scientific Announces Davis as Regional Sales Manager

SALT LAKE CITY—Harry Davis has been appointed to the position of Southeast regional sales manager for the U.S. by Utah Scientific. Davis takes over the position from Troy Davis (no relation), who will now take over the Northwest region.

Davis joins Utah Scientific after most recently serving as a regional sales manager role with Elemental Technologies. He also has previous senior sales manager experience with Harmonic and Omneon.

Harry Davis is based in Tampa, Fla. Troy Davis is based in Salt Lake City. Both will report directly to Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific.