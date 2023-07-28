USA Versus Netherlands Attracts Record 1.51M Viewers

AUCKLAND, N.Z.—NBCUniversal is reporting that Spanish-language coverage of the USA v. Netherlands averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.51 million viewers across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms.

That made the rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final the most watched Women’s World Cup Group Stage match in Spanish-language history and the second largest ever regardless of stage, closely matching the 2019 Finals (1.55 million viewers).

The USA-Netherlands rematch on July 26 also scored big on digital as the most streamed Women’s World Cup Group Stage match in U.S. media history with an Average Minute Audience of 244,000 viewers.

Yesterday’s 1-1 draw between USA and Netherlands posted a 50% increase from the previous matchup v. Vietnam (1.01 million TAD) last week Friday, and 81% up from the second USA match in 2019 vs. Chile (833,000 TAD). This week’s USA match continues to build on Telemundo’s dominance, now owning the top nine Women’s World Cup matches in Spanish-language history.

Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language media rights holder to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in the U.S. Through 22 matches, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is averaging a TAD of 194,000 viewers, on par with the 2019 full group stage average (194,000) which took place in France in a more favorable time zone.