NBA Finals Game Seven Highest Rated Since 2019

ESPN is reporting that ABC’s presentation of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game seven NBA Championship victory over the Indiana Pacers was the most-watched NBA Finals game in six years, since 2019.

According to preliminary data from Nielsen, which will be releasing final numbers on Tuesday June 24, the winner-take-all game seven averaged 16,353,000 viewers and peaked with 19,281,000 viewers from 9:45-10 p.m. ET across ABC and ESPN+.

The seven-game series averaged 10,266,000 viewers and delivered the seven most-watched broadcasts on all of television since the first week of May, ESPN reported. The audience for the 2025 NBA Playoffs across ESPN and ABC – 34 games – averaged 6,118,000 viewers, up 10 percent from 2024.

Other reports indicated, however, that the average audiences for seven game NBA Finals were, however, down from last year, with an average of 10.66 million viewers in 2025 compared to 11.3 million average viewers during the five game series between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in 2025.

The final viewership from Nielsen will be available on Tuesday, June 24.