Univision Signs On as Founding Corporate Member of NAB Show's SprockIT 2014

WASHINGTON —Univision Communications announced that it has joined the NAB Show’s SprockIT 2014 as a founding corporate member. Through this partnership, Univision will play an active role in the startup program that brings together entrepreneurs and industry leaders to spur innovation in media and entertainment.



Now in its second year at NAB Show, SprockIT is a year-round program that goes beyond showcasing market-ready startups by making introductions and fostering relationships with influencers and decision-makers. SprockIT 2014 will triple in size and select up to 30 startups to participate alongside corporate members like Univision in a week-long series of events at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas and at SprockIT Sync meetings in Los Angeles in July 2014, New York in October 2014 and Silicon Valley in January 2015. Corporate membership is a new aspect of the 2014 program that furthers the SprockIT mission of bringing startups and industry icons together to collaboratively shape the future of the industry.



“Univision traces its roots back to a small San Antonio broadcast station that sought to deliver full-time Spanish-language programming for local viewers and has since evolved into a rapidly growing and high-performing multimedia company,” said Kevin Cuddihy, president of Univision Television Group. “From our own humble beginnings, we understand the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for SprockIT participants. As a corporate member of SprockIT, we are delighted to share our expertise with these startups and have a hand in the disruptive products and services they deliver.”



Univision operates 12 networks including Univision, UniMás and Galavisión; 69 radio stations and 62 television stations. As a corporate member of SprockIT, Univision executives will provide insights and mentorship to participating startups to help foster their own growth and to help advance the industry as a whole.



“The goal of SprockIT is to connect startup companies with established leaders to cultivate innovation, further ideas and spur growth in media and entertainment,” said Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters. “Univision’s entrepreneurial roots and remarkable success makes the company an ideal corporate partner, and we’re honored to have them join SprockIT for the 2014 program.”



“SprockIT is a startup program unlike any other because it’s driven by the industry,” said Harry Glazer, founder and CEO of World Series of Start-Ups, LLC and the creator and co-producer of SprockIT. “Media and entertainment leaders like NAB and Univision have the foresight to recognize that emerging companies are steadily changing the nature of the business. They are taking an active role by collaborating directly with those entrepreneurs to contribute to innovations that are enhancing the media ecosystem.”



Applications for SprockIT are currently being accepted online through Nov. 22, 2013. Interested companies must have market validation and must prove the potential to significantly impact the media and entertainment industry. Up to 30 selected companies will be invited to participate in SprockIT at the 2014 NAB Show and SprockIT Sync meetings. For more details about SprockIT or to submit an application, please visit sprockitglory.com.



The NAB Show will be held April 5-10, 2014 in Las Vegas.



