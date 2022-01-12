Univision Adds Talent in the Runup to Its Global Streaming Service Launch

MIAMI—As Univision moves towards the upcoming launch of its global streaming platform, the company has further expanded its streaming teams by hiring four new senior executives.

“We continue to build the best streaming team at Univision, recruiting experts from across the globe to launch our next era of growth,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at Univision. “I’m confident these new additions to the team will help strengthen our new products and services to captivate our audience. These new leaders will bring fresh perspectives, expertise, talent, and skill sets to an already stellar team of streaming executives, which were recently announced at Univision. We are fostering innovation, collaboration, inclusivity, and accountability, which are all central to our transformation.”

The newly added streaming executives include:

Roger Sole, chief marketing officer, streaming, will lead the marketing team in the development, growth, and creative approach for the future global streaming platform, including performance marketing, partner marketing integration, advertising, and all other streaming marketing efforts across all digital platforms, Univision said. Sole is a seasoned business leader with a track record in driving rapid growth in world-class organizations and renowned brands. Importantly, Sole has a long and successful experience in the telecommunications sector, having been CMO of Sprint (now T-Mobile) for five years, where he was a key member of the leadership team during the company’s turnaround and merger process. His telecom experience adds a relevant and necessary skillset that will help make Univision’s future global streaming platform a success. He was named one of the world’s most innovative CMOs by Business Insider in 2016 and 2017, for his breakthrough “Paul Switched” campaign and the launch of “Unlimited Freedom” plans. Most recently, he was the global CMO at WeWork, where he repositioned the company as the leader in flexible space and developed innovative products like WeWork AllAccess.

Vincenzo Gratteri, senior vice president of development, streaming, will lead development and production of original Spanish language content, Univision said. Gratteri has overseen hundreds of productions across his almost 20-year career in the industry, having started in Italy with Lux Vide, where he produced titles such as Coco Chanel, in partnership with Rai Fiction and France 2. His experience spans from Europe to Latin America and the United States, where he worked with top production houses such as W Studios, producing more than 500 hours of prime TV series like El Dragón, a co-production between Televisa and Netflix, and most recently at Onza Americas, a production company based in Miami which he founded in partnership with the Spanish producers of The Ministry of Time.

Adam Waltuch, Senior Vice President of Streaming Partnerships, will lead placement and growth through marketing partnerships with Univision’s global app distribution partners, Univision said. He will work closely with the Distribution and Content Licensing teams to support our future global streaming partnerships with MVPDs and vMVPDs in the U.S. and Latin America. Waltuch comes to Univision from Netflix, where he led teams responsible for fueling growth through distribution and brand partnerships, managing relationships with MVPDs, telecommunications companies, operators, and several consumer brands, He was formerly at Google, where he spent time in Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Mountain View, leading teams behind products like Google Cloud and AdWords. He has 20 years of experience in marketing partnerships, strategic business development, and content production.

Rita Chertorivski, senior vice president of business and legal affairs, streaming, will lead all partnership negotiations relating to the development and production of original content for streaming, Univision said. She will also oversee all clearance and ancillary rights issues and advise on legal issues relating to streaming. Chertorivski is a seasoned, bicultural attorney licensed in both the U.S. and Mexico, where she began her career. She has worked in the U.S. both as a corporate lawyer and a media and entertainment attorney. Before joining Univision, she served as vice president, business and legal affairs for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, where she led a multi-regional team in charge of all scripted productions in the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spain.

Univision also noted that in 2021 it hired hundreds people to transform its existing operations and to work in such newly created divisions as Product Design & Development, Next Generation Data & Analytics, and Engineering.

“We are thrilled to bring this level of top talent to execute our vision successfully,” continued Gazzolo.