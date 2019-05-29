Univ. of Miami Adds Panasonic AK-HC5000 Cams for Athletics

NEWARK, N.J.—The University of Miami—sometimes simply referred to as “The U”—has some new additions to its athletics department’s production team, having recently purchased five Panasonic AK-HC5000 HD HDR high-speed broadcast cameras in full studio configuration. The recent acquisition and use of the HC5000 cameras for live sports coverage is part of the full upgrade of the school’s control room as it prepares for the launch of ESPN’s ACC Network in August.

AK-HC5000

The HC5000 cameras are capable of high-speed output up to 1080/239.76p, incorporates a new 2/3-inch 2.2M 3-CMOS sensors with high sensitivity (F11/2000lx), low noise (S/N 60 dB+) and resolution measured at 1,100 TV lines.

Additional system components include the AK-UCU500 CCU, which can provide power up to 6,600 feet over standard SMPTE fiber, as well as an IP video streaming feature; the AK-HRP1000 Remote Operation Panel that has PoE+ power and PTZ camera control capabilities; the AK-HBU500 studio build-up kit for integration with long field lenses; and the AK-HVF100 9-inch, Full-HD LCD viewfinder.

Miami has thus far deployed the HC5000 cameras primarily for basketball and baseball coverage. In the upcoming school year, it is anticipated that the cameras will be used to cover up to 120 sporting events, with a minimum of 15 airing on the ACC Network.