Unified Video Technologies makes acquisition

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV), specialists in developing, integrating and operating complete high-performance media and broadcast ecosystems for broadcasters and enterprises, announced the recent acquisition of KIT Digital’s Broadcast System Integration Unit for the Americas by UNIV’s WWBroadcast subsidiary. UNIV will enhance the system integration services that had been provided by KIT Digital through its consultative approach, which focuses on understanding and addressing the needs of customers in media-rich environments by developing and implementing high-performance workflows, providing media processing and introducing managed services.

UNIV views the acquisition of the Broadcast Systems Integration Unit, which KIT Digital divested as part of its restructuring process, as a key opportunity to acquire an ongoing pipeline of clients, and as complementary to UNIV’s skill sets in the areas of software, integrated workflows and media-in-the-cloud.

UNIV is headquartered in the former KIT Digital Broadcast System Integration Unit facilities and staffed by unit professionals to ensure service continuity.

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV) provides high-performance workflows that seamlessly perform all media processing, delivery and management tasks, from ingest to distribution and rights management. Through close consultation and collaboration with its customers, UNIV empowers enterprises and broadcasters to leverage media to advance their business goals, and applies creativity and know-how to design ideal solutions. The visionary UNIV approach is based on integrating software in the video ecosystem to optimize video quality and performance while minimizing operating costs. UNIV provides a range of software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and on-premise software solutions that enable customers to fully exploit the capabilities of their media and broadcast technology.