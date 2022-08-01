UEFA Production Partner EMG Wraps Successful UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Tournament

PARIS—EMG announced that it successfully delivered broadcast facilities on behalf of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for all 31 matches of the UEFA Women’s EUROs football championships, culminating in the spectacular final between England and Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium yesterday.

EMG said the production was a significant logistical undertaking.

EMG deployed a fleet of five NOVA OB trucks for 31 matches in ten stadiums spread across England, including the iconic Wembley Stadium and Old Trafford, the home of historic Premier League team Manchester United.

The distance between these stadiums, driving times, where team members were located, time to rig, de-rig and transmit, all had to be factored in and calculated by the EMG team in producing a sustainable and environmentally friendly crew schedule for the tournament, the company said.

Sunset & Vine provided the full production team to successfully deliver the tournament, bringing their expertise through a creative team of directors, production managers, floor managers and world feed producers.

From the EMG family, specialist camera provider, ACS supplied minicams and the ACS SMARTgrip, Broadcast RF supplied RF cameras and Boost Graphics provided graphics and data processing. UHD native graphics were managed with NEXT, the EMG graphics solution, and coupled to the UEFA data feed to capture live statistics, such as team line-ups and VAR decisions, automatically. Four experienced operators managed by BOOST worked on machines embedded into the main OB.

The EMG delivery team was led by Chrissie Collins. EMG noted that 50% of the directors and unit managers were female, reflecting the Group’s commitment to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB) and championing the need for gender balance in technical roles with a focus on encouraging female crew to work at the matches. Collins, a mentor with the RISE (a group for gender diversity within the industry) oversaw a total of 464 crews: 126 from Sunset & Vine and 336 from EMG.

“The Women’s EUROs is a huge operation to plan for logistically,” explained Chrissie Collins, client manager, EMG. “It’s tough for our production services team to look at all the information and plot how this [is] going to work into a schedule. We studied the distance between grounds and the time it takes to get there, how many people we’d need on the team, reflecting the right gender balance within the crew and all the tasks that need to be completed, etc. Everything. It’s been fantastic, and everyone has really enjoyed it. Once we were underway, with the strength and depth in our team, we got into a smooth rhythm in no time.”

Considerable effort was applied to ensuring staff could work at games held near to their homes. This not only helped to ensure the team recorded less hours on the road, but that EMG was operating more sustainably by keeping travel to a minimum. As has been company policy for some time, each EMG compound featured recycling facilities, alongside water coolers to remove any reliance on single use plastic with trucks running on HVO Green D+ fuel, EMG reported.