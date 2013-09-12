tvONE's Scott Coltham Promoted to R&D Test Team Leader

ERLANGER, KY— tvONE announced the recent promotion of Scott Coltham, who has accepted the position of R&D test team leader, based in Margate, England.



tvONE said that due to the increased growth and expansion of its product lines, Coltham will assume his new position effective immediately. In addition to being test team leader, Coltham will also be taking on the role of product owner. This involves the specification and planning process of certain products or product features. In addition, Coltham will assume responsibility of keeping up to date with industry technologies and trends, involving visiting tradeshows, customer sites and assisting with complex technical application enquiries.



Coltham joined tvONE in October 2010 as an R&D test engineer. Prior to that, Scott was a product development application engineer at Extron and a product engineer at Electrosonic.

