TVN Deploys Lawo AoIP Technology in New OB Truck

HANNOVER, Germany—TVN Live Production is using a variety of solutions and technologies from Lawo in its new TVN-Ü8UHD OB truck, which it unveiled at this year’s IBC Show.

Equipped with cutting-edge Lawo AoIP (audio-over-IP) technology, the TVN-Ü8UHD is designed to meet the demands of the most complex Ultra High Definition (UHD)/High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 3D audio live productions.

“The TVN-Ü8UHD represents a new milestone in outside broadcasting,“ TVN Live Production CEO Markus Osthaus said. “Thanks to our partnership with Lawo, we can offer a solution that delivers unparalleled flexibility and scalability while maintaining the highest standards in UHD/HDR video and 3D audio production. For audio, Lawo’s IP technology is at the heart of this capability, enabling us to meet the growing demands of complex, large-scale productions.”

Central to the TVN-Ü8UHD is Lawo’s IP infrastructure, including VSM (Virtual Studio Manager), Lawo’s IP Broadcast Control and Workflow Solution. The OB van’s audio capabilities are anchored by two Lawo mc² mixing consoles: the Lawo mc²56 MkIII with a redundantly designed A__UHD core audio engine, and the Lawo mc²36 MkII All-in-One console with internal A__UHD core technology, guaranteeing seamless and fail-safe operation even during the most demanding productions.

The two companies said includingLawo’s mc²56 MkIII and mc²36 MkII consoles allows for precise and flexible handling of 3D audio, Dolby Atmos and other advanced audio formats. This capability is vital for large-scale sports and entertainment events where the highest audio quality is required. The mc²56 MkIII, with its fully redundant A__UHD core, provides an unmatched processing power of 1,024 DSP (digital signal processor) channels, offering reliable, ultra-low latency signal routing and real-time monitoring. Combined with the mc²36 MkII’s compact-yet-powerful design, the TVN-Ü8UHD delivers exceptional audio mixing flexibility and quality, from pre-production to the final broadcast.

The Lawo IP infrastructure offers complete networked audio solutions, ensuring that multiple independent signals can be processed simultaneously. This is crucial for events requiring diverse parallel workflows, enabling HD and UHD production in tandem. Additionally, Lawo’s IP technology allows for full redundancy, providing the reliability essential for live broadcasting environments, Lawo said.

Designed for flexibility, the TVN-Ü8UHD also features an innovative multifunctional workspace. With 39 workstations across 120 m², the OB van is fully equipped to handle the complexities of today’s most challenging broadcasts. The integration of Lawo’s networked systems ensures every broadcast workflow, from signal acquisition to distribution, is efficient, scalable and tailored to the production’s specific needs. The vendor-agnostic Lawo VSM broadcast-control system integrates with the OB truck’s broadcast equipment and can orchestrate and control the entire production network, simplifying workflows and minimizing setup time.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The TVN-Ü8UHD has also been designed to meet the heightened standards needed for more immersive audio experiences, the two companies said. Lawo’s mc²56 MkIII is optimized for Dolby Atmos and 3D audio workflows, providing full support for the 5.1.4 monitoring setup used in the truck. With acoustically calibrated audio spaces and Lawo’s state-of-the-art processing, TVN’s production teams can deliver the most immersive audio experiences to audiences worldwide, whether for sports, concerts or large-scale live events, Lawo said.