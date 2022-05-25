WOW TV Transitions to 12G-Based UHD

South Korea’s WOW TV has completed a major step in its transition to a fully 12G-based UHD workflow, which includes Lawo AoIP equipment, including two mc²56 MkIII production consoles, an A__UHD core platform and A__line Audio-over-IP Nodes.

“The WOW TV channel broadcasts live for more than 16 hours daily, providing various economic, stock and business information. Because of this, the reliability and redundancy of all systems weighed heavily in our decision,” said WOW TV technical director Jin Woo Lee.

“We also performed a comparative review with products from various manufacturers, and Lawo’s mc²56 mixing console received high scores for excellent features, such as LiveView, Automix, and its intuitive control surface layout," he continued. "We chose Lawo products based on all of these factors.”

Control rooms A and B on the building’s 11th and 12th floors are each equipped with 32-fader mc²56 MkIII audio production consoles with native support for SMPTE 2110, AES67/RAVENNA and MADI audio streams, the company said.

In addition to multi-user operation, AutoMix, upmix, downmix, these consoles include audio-follows-video functionality, integrated 3D/immersive mixing tools and parallel compression. The required HOME and MCX servers for the installation are hosted in the equipment room on the 11th floor, it said.

Lawo’s IP Easy functionality, based on the HOME management platform for IP broadcast infrastructures, makes IP setup as simple as analog with features like automatic detection and quarantine routines. Along with processing functions provided by the console’s own processing engine, Waves SuperRack SoundGrid integration provides operators with access to Waves’ extensive plug-in selection of real-time signal processing with no additional screens or control devices required.

Dongyang Digital (DYD) provided the Lawo equipment. “IP-based media operations are the future,” says DYD’s Jea Gyu Park. “Networking all broadcast devices and solutions, locally and over a wide-area network, provides our broadcast customers with the flexibility needed to stay at the cutting edge. Lawo has the infrastructure to make this happen.”