T-VIPS to Debut Connect5 For Managed Networks at IBC

OSLO, NORWAY—T-VIPS, an Oslo-based provider of professional video contribution and distribution solutions, will launch Connect5, its next generation of its video-centric network management solution, at IBC2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11. The new solution provides broadcasters and network operators with the ability to easily monitor and control multiple video network infrastructures. Visitors to IBC will be able to see on-stand demonstrations of how Connect5 has been designed from the ground up to simplify video network management. Connect5 will ship in Q4, 2012.

“Our Connect5 solution gives network operators and broadcasters a simple and cost-effective way to set up, monitor and manage the delivery of professional video over today’s increasingly complex video transport networks,” said Janne T. Morstøl, COO, T-VIPS. “We are seeing a trend towards outsourcing of video network services. In this scenario Connect5 offers unrivalled flexibility as a media management system, enabling video transport infrastructures to be modified, monitored and maintained by different customers. In combination with T-VIPS monitoring solutions, Connect5 enables video quality to be verified at hand-over points to outsourced networks, with real-time alarms and extensive trend reporting ensuring that SLA targets are being reached. The ‘video-centric’ features of Connect5 also make it ideal for more traditional TV infrastructures, such as large terrestrial networks, where there is a need to monitor video content from specific services in multiple networks to individual components within a multiplex.”

Connect5 provides comprehensive monitoring, management and reporting capabilities in an easy to use framework. For instance, Connect5 can be configured with role-based access levels, so that members of a user group cannot exceed their authority and expertise. This, in turn, enables service providers to safely offer their customers self-service provisioning options. Connect5’s web-based architecture is designed to enable remote access from PCs or mobile devices and flexibly support innovative business models and workflows.

Connect5 features an intuitive and simple user interface and workflow; connection management with easy setup and tear down of connections; monitoring and supervision of transport streams, video content, connections and equipment; equipment inventory management; scheduling of events, connections and software upgrades; and server-side redundancy, providing security and cost-effective operation.

“Connect5 combines with products in T-VIPS’ Video Gateway, cProcessor and nSure ranges to deliver improved reliability and enable comprehensive redundancy, including hardware elements, video sources, and IP-diversity reception in IP networks. Connect is an integral part of the T-VIPS reliable video over IP strategy.”We have a detailed and aggressive roadmap for its future development to ensure that our customers stay in control, however complex their video infrastructure becomes,” concluded Morstøl.