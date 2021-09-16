Trending

TV Tech's Guide to Lighting Now Available

By

The new ebook explores the newest advances in lighting for television

TV Tech
(Image credit: TV Tech)

As lighting for professional media production has advanced over the past decade, flexibility in terms of remote control and improved energy efficiency has helped media production companies save money and enhance their look.

In our latest ebook, we examine the latest trends in professional lighting for television, as producers try to improve their capabilities in offering high-res (i.e. 4K) content, safer workspaces and lower costs with more energy-efficient LEDs. 

The guide is available here.