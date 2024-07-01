TV Tech Guide to Sports TV Now Available
Free ebook examines new tech for sports broadcasts as well as the fragmentation taking place in the sports media business
With the fragmentation of sports over multiple media platforms now underway, every provider is looking for an edge over the competition. Technology plays an ever bigger role in creating that edge with the implementation of cloud and AI technologies. In our latest Guide to Sports TV, we look at how these advances are helping to create more customized viewing options and bringing the live venue experience closer to the home viewer.
Download the free ebook here.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.