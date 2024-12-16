TV Tech Announces Winners of 2024 Best in Market Awards for M&E Tech

Recipients were honored for excellence in innovation, value, feature set and ease of use

TV Tech is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2024 Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Awards.

The awards recognize standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months and are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Radio World.

Congratulations to this year’s winners in the TV Tech category:

  • MCP-FLEX Channels—Akta
  • Ateliere Live—Ateliere Creative Technologies
  • X4 Ultra—BirdDog Technology Ltd
  • Blackmagic PYXIS 6K—Blackmagic Design
  • BG-8K-88MA | 8x8 8K UHD HDMI 2.1 Matrix Switcher with Audio De-embedder—BZBGEAR
  • Canon EOS C80—Canon
  • Gen-IC—Clear-Com
  • Dejero GateWay 3220 Network Aggregation Solution—Dejero
  • AxisCtrl—Electric Friends
  • JKD Solar Powered Marquee—Jungle Power
  • Maxon One—Maxon
  • MK.IO Beam—MediaKind
  • QuickLink StudioEdge—QuickLink
  • Artimo—Ross Video
  • BRC-AM7 Flagship PTZ Camera—Sony Electronics
  • A20-SuperNexus—Sound Devices, LLC
  • TAG Operator Console—TAG Video Systems
  • tx darwin—Techex
  • Zixi Market Switching—Zixi
