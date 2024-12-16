TV Tech Announces Winners of 2024 Best in Market Awards for M&E Tech
Recipients were honored for excellence in innovation, value, feature set and ease of use
TV Tech is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2024 Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Awards.
The awards recognize standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months and are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Radio World.
Congratulations to this year’s winners in the TV Tech category:
- MCP-FLEX Channels—Akta
- Ateliere Live—Ateliere Creative Technologies
- X4 Ultra—BirdDog Technology Ltd
- Blackmagic PYXIS 6K—Blackmagic Design
- BG-8K-88MA | 8x8 8K UHD HDMI 2.1 Matrix Switcher with Audio De-embedder—BZBGEAR
- Canon EOS C80—Canon
- Gen-IC—Clear-Com
- Dejero GateWay 3220 Network Aggregation Solution—Dejero
- AxisCtrl—Electric Friends
- JKD Solar Powered Marquee—Jungle Power
- Maxon One—Maxon
- MK.IO Beam—MediaKind
- QuickLink StudioEdge—QuickLink
- Artimo—Ross Video
- BRC-AM7 Flagship PTZ Camera—Sony Electronics
- A20-SuperNexus—Sound Devices, LLC
- TAG Operator Console—TAG Video Systems
- tx darwin—Techex
- Zixi Market Switching—Zixi
