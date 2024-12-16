TV Tech Announces Winners of 2024 Best in Market Awards for M&E Tech

TV Tech is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2024 Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Awards.

The awards recognize standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months and are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Radio World.

Congratulations to this year’s winners in the TV Tech category:

MCP-FLEX Channels— Akta

Ateliere Live— Ateliere Creative Technologies

X4 Ultra— BirdDog Technology Ltd

Blackmagic PYXIS 6K— Blackmagic Design

BG-8K-88MA | 8x8 8K UHD HDMI 2.1 Matrix Switcher with Audio De-embedder— BZBGEAR

Canon EOS C80— Canon

Gen-IC— Clear-Com

Dejero GateWay 3220 Network Aggregation Solution— Dejero

AxisCtrl— Electric Friends

JKD Solar Powered Marquee— Jungle Power

Maxon One— Maxon

MK.IO Beam— MediaKind

QuickLink StudioEdge— QuickLink

Artimo— Ross Video

BRC-AM7 Flagship PTZ Camera— Sony Electronics

A20-SuperNexus— Sound Devices, LLC

TAG Operator Console— TAG Video Systems

tx darwin— Techex

Zixi Market Switching—Zixi