TV Tech Announces Winners of 2023 Best in Market Awards for M&E
Recipients were honored for excellence in innovation, value, feature set and ease of use
TV Tech is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2023 Media & Entertainment: Best in Market 2023 Awards.
The awards recognize standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months and are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Next TV.
The winners in the TV Tech category are:
Adobe - Adobe Premiere Pro
Akta Tech - MCP
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Studio Camera line
Brompton Technology - Tessera G1 Receiver Card
BZB Gear - BG-Air4Kast | 4K@60Hz HDMI 2.0 Wireless Extender
Canon - Super 35mm 8K Flex Zoom Lenses
Interra Systems - ORION Suite With ORION Content Manager (OCM)
Ross Video - Carbonite Ultra 60
Shure - Wireless Workbench7
Sony - MLS-X1
Telestream - Lightspeed Live Capture
Congratulations to all the winners! Awardees will be featured in the January 2024 issue of TV Tech.
