TV Tech Announces Winners of 2023 Best in Market Awards for M&E

TV Tech is delighted to reveal the winners of the 2023 Media & Entertainment: Best in Market 2023 Awards.

The awards recognize standout products and solutions that have been brought to market over the last 12 months and are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Next TV.

The winners in the TV Tech category are:

Adobe - Adobe Premiere Pro

Akta Tech - MCP

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Studio Camera line

Brompton Technology - Tessera G1 Receiver Card

BZB Gear - BG-Air4Kast | 4K@60Hz HDMI 2.0 Wireless Extender

Canon - Super 35mm 8K Flex Zoom Lenses

Interra Systems - ORION Suite With ORION Content Manager (OCM)

Ross Video - Carbonite Ultra 60

Shure - Wireless Workbench7

Sony - MLS-X1

Telestream - Lightspeed Live Capture

Congratulations to all the winners! Awardees will be featured in the January 2024 issue of TV Tech.

