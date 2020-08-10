TV Academy’s ‘Star Trek’ Training Program Names First Participants

LOS ANGELES—A pair of college students are serving as the inaugural fellows of the TV Academy Foundation's and CBS’ new internship program, the “Star Trek Command Training Program.”

Announced in the fall of 2019, the Star Trek Command Training Program seeks to provide hands-on experience in the TV production industry while also promoting two core values of the famous “Star Trek” TV series, inclusion and diversity.

The first two participants for the Star Trek Command Training Program are Faith Young from McDaniel College and Kevin Ung from the University of South California.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan for the internship had to be adapted. The program offers the students virtual one-on-ones with industry professionals, online panels with TV industry leaders and customized seminars. Both Young and Ung will also receive lifetime alumni memberships to the Television Academy Foundation.