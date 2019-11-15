‘Star Trek’-Inspired Intern Program Launches from CBS, TV Academy

LOS ANGELES—A pair of college students will have the chance to boldly go into the world of “Star Trek” as interns via a new program created by CBS Television Studios and the Television Academy Foundation.

“Television Academy Foundation Internships: ‘Star Trek’ Command Training Program” will get underway in the summer of 2020 and is designed for graduate and undergraduate college students nationwide, echoing two of the core values of Gene Roddenberry’s classic sci-fi series of inclusion and diversity, as well as inspiring and educating the next generation of TV leaders.

The “Star Trek” internship program will go year round and have two interns per semester working on a “Star Trek” series. The interns will get a complete immersion into the production process, experiencing writers’ rooms, wardrobe design, on-set production, animation and postproduction. CBS will also coordinate mentorships and facilitate program curriculum. Interns will also be given lifetime professional support through the TV Academy Foundation’s alumni program.

“This partnership is an extraordinary opportunity to provide students with remarkable on-the-job training and experience in a creative environment that embodies intersectionality on-screen and behind the camera,” said foundation chair Madeline Di Nonno. “The success of our foundation alumni is a testament to the impact of our educational programs, and considering the values inherent in this new program, we have ever greater expectations for the students whose careers will be jumpstarted with this new internship experience.”

Applications for the program are being accepted from now until Jan. 21, 2020. All applicants must be 18 or older. Final selections will be announced at the end of March. More information can be found at TelevisionAcademy.com/internships.