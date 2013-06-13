Turner integrates Nexidia QC into CC workflow

Turner Broadcasting System has incorporated Nexidia QC into its workflow to automate quality control of television closed captioning and video descriptions. The tool is used to verify the presence of captions and video descriptions in Turner's television programs that are required to have closed captioning and/or video descriptions.

Nexidia QC software integrates with Turner's existing workflow to verify the presence of closed captioning and/or video description automatically. Nexidia uses its patented speech analytics technologies to determine the presence of closed captions that match the dialogue in the audio for a television program. It ensures that the right caption file appears against the right program in the right language, and that it is properly timed from ingest to playout and beyond. With respect to video descriptions, Nexidia QC compares a video description track for a television program to the main program audio. Where the video description track matches the main program audio but contains additional audio, Nexidia QC verifies the presence of video descriptions. Nexidia QC returns the results of each verification operation as XML, which then can be used to create specific compliance reports.