TSL Taps Olsson Director of Sales, Western North America

MARLOW, ENGLAND—Eric Olsson is heading out west for TSL Products, as the broadcast equipment manufacturer has named him their new director of sales for Western North America. Olsson will be responsible for supporting TSL’s customer accounts across the west coast region of North America.

Olsson joins TSL Products after previously working in sales management and engineering based roles at Telecast Fiber Systems, Grass Valley and, most recently, Telemetrics.

Olsson will report to Karlie Miles, worldwide sales director for TSL.