TSL Products Taps Miles and Davies for New Senior Posts

Karlie Miles, worldwide sales director.

MARLOW, ENGLAND—TSL Products announced the appointments of Karlie Miles to the role of worldwide sales director, and Mark Davies to the role of director of products and technology, effective immediately.



Miles will be responsible for global sales operations as well as managing key customer accounts and partners across the world and will report to Chris Exelby, managing director.



Miles brings significant sales management experience and industry knowledge to the company, having worked for several years in international sales roles across the broadcast industry. She joins the company from Vitec Videocom where she held the position of sales director for EMEA and APAC. Prior to this she spent 15 years at Clear-Com in various senior sales roles.



Mark Davies also joins TSL Products to manage the product management and the development team and deliver essential technology and products to market.



Davies brings over 30 years of broadcast industry experience to TSL Products, with extensive knowledge of broadcast workflows, most critically in the new areas of audio/video over IP. Starting his career in electronic engineering at Pro-Bel, he rose through the engineering ranks to broaden into product management. He has held a number of senior positions at organizations, including Snell & Wilcox (now SAM), Omnitek, Miranda and most recently Grass Valley. Davies speaks regularly on panels and at conferences, and has had papers published by the European Broadcasting Union and leading trade journals.





