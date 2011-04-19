Tribune Names Head of Indianapolis Stations



Tribune Broadcasting has named Larry Delia as its new vice president/general manager of their Indianapolis-based WXIN-TV and WTTV-TV stations. He will assume the role immediately.



Delia previously held the same rank at Tribune’s New Orleans duopoly, heading WGNO-TV and WNOL-TV from 2002 to 2008, and most recently at WPMT-TV in Harrisburg, Penn.



Delia’s career in broadcasting began as a sales account executive in 1988 at Hartford, Conn.-based WTIC-TV. He moved up the ladder to local sales manager, then national sales manager and finally general sales manager in 1997. Delia served as general manager of Burlington, Vt.-based WVNY-TV from 1998 to 2002.



"Larry is a talented, innovative executive who has great experience managing television duopolies," stated Jerry Kersting, Tribune Broadcasting's president, in a press release. "Our Indianapolis stations have enjoyed tremendous growth, due largely to our focus on local programming and the expansion of local news. Larry understands the market and knows what's necessary to keep the momentum going."



Tribune Broadcasting operates 23 television stations, WGN America on national cable, Chicago's WGN-AM, a number of leading daily newspapers and many corresponding websites.



