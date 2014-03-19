Transvideo to Unveil 3G-SDI Field Monitor at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Transvideo will unveil StarliteHD, a new concept on-board field monitor that’s about the size of a smartphone. Designed for digital cinematography, StarlightHD is a small 5-inch, 3G-SDI HD OLED field monitor.



The monitor’s built-in tools include a high-resolution waveform monitor and a precision vectorscope. An embedded recorder delivers dailies in H.264 on to SD cards. It offers a touchscreen panel, rugged form factor, and accessories ranging from battery support to detachable sun hood. Other features will also be announced.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Transvideo will be in booth C6443.