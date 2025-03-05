TNT Sports Inks Deal to Air 24 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Matches in U.S.

A television deal for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has finally been announced for the U.S., with Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports signing an agreement with the streaming platform DAZN to air 24 matches in the U.S.

Kicking off on Saturday, June 14 in Miami, the CWC tournament will bring together 32 of soccer’s best clubs from around the world.

DAZN has global rights to the tournament and will offer all 63 games on its streaming service.

Warner Bros. Discovery networks TNT, TBS and truTV will televise 24 of the tournament’s 63 matches to fans across the U.S.

DAZN reported that the sublicensing deal will give fans in the U.S. more ways to watch the action from the group stage, knockout stages and the Final across more platforms.

As part of the agreement, DAZN and TNT Sports will also offer English-language studio programming and additional ancillary programming throughout the tournament. In addition, TNT Sports’ Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, and B/R Football will produce and share content across their social platforms.

Warner Bros. Discovery and DAZN will also collaborate on cross-promotion, marketing, and advertising sales.

“Partnering with DAZN to present the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 further bolsters our sports portfolio this summer and brings another world-class event to our TNT Sports portfolio,” said Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, TNT Sports. “We’re looking forward to this new partnership with DAZN as we collectively deliver this exciting new global soccer club competition in the US this summer.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, added that “The combined expertise of DAZN and TNT Sports will deliver what FIFA and fans want – a tournament for generations to remember. With our new partners at Warner Brothers. Discovery, DAZN will enhance and expand production, marketing and ad sales for the tournament, to maximize engagement and reach and ensure that fans receive the very best viewing experience.”

FIFA Club World Cup 2025, kicking off on Saturday, June 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, will be played in twelve venues across the US – culminating with the Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13. 32 teams from six continents will face other global juggernauts for the first time.

Additional programming and production details for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be announced leading up to the event, DAZN reported.