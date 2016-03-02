TMD Adds Wilkins to Management Team

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND—Paul Wilkins, a 30-year veteran of the broadcast and media industry, is joining the management team of TMD as its new director of solutions and marketing. Wilkins new role will see him handle customer requirements capture, workflow definition, system sales and developing the company’s market proposition.

Paul Wilkins

Wilkins has experience working both as an end-user with companies like Avid and Sony. Most recently he ran his own consultancy business, delivering projects for international broadcasters and media organizations, including deployments of TMD’s Mediaflex asset and workflow management system.

“We have passed the tipping point and the future of broadcast architectures will rely on software-defined systems and workflows,” said Wilkins. “I have seen TMD emerge as a clear leader in the next generation automated workflows and metadata management, and I am thrilled to join the team at this exciting time in the company’s history.”

TMD is a provider of software products that deliver media and content management systems to the global media, broadcast and archive sectors.