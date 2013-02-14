TiVo Partners with Flingo

SAN FRANCISCO –– Flingo, creator of Smart TV apps, today announced that TiVo has integrated Flingo’s LaunchPad video platform into TiVo Premiere set-top boxes, bringing more than 70 streaming on-demand video applications to viewers’ TVs for instant streaming. In addition to the streaming video channels previously available, TiVo Premiere owners now have access to Flingo’s complete portfolio of applications, including video content from TMZ, A&E, History, Showtime, TV Guide, and more than 50 other content partners, plus exclusive access to new content developed specifically for TiVo subscribers through the “Launchpad for TiVo.”



“People are demanding access to online streaming content from the comfort of their own living room, and TiVo’s offerings has evolved to support that demand,” said Tara Maitra, senior vice president and general manager of content & media sales at TiVo. “Flingo’s platform and wide range of apps makes it possible for TiVo to offer even more choices to our viewers, and we’re excited to work with Flingo.”



Premiere owners have access to Flingo’s complete portfolio of applications today.