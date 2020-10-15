TiVo+ Adds 72 Pluto TV Channels to Lineup

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo has announced that it is expanding its partnership with the free streaming service Pluto TV that will see the addition of 72 Pluto TV channels onto the TiVo+ content network.

The new Pluto TV channels now available for TiVO+ customers include linear and on-demand content that ranges from news, sports, kids, entertainment and lifestyle programming. Thirteen Spanish language channels are also being added to service as part of the deal.

TiVo+, which is available on the TiVo Stream 4K platform, now has 144 channels. In addition to Pluto TV, TiVo+ also has an ongoing partnership with Sling TV.

The Pluto TV channels are now available for TiVo Stream 4K users and will be rolling out to select TiVo DVR and related devices.