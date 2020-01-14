Timmins Joins TVU as SVP of Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has hired Jared Timmins as senior vice president of solutions and will be tasked with leading the company’s Global Solutions Team, which has the goal of helping TVU customers adapt to changes in consumer media consumption.

Jared Timmins

Timmins comes to TVU having most recently worked at Grass Valley as the vice president of advanced technology. Previously at GV he served as the vice president of global sales engineering. Timmins has also had experience in senior strategic sales roles at Piksel and Miranda Technologies.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jared to TVU,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “He understands the challenges facing today’s changing production environment, and is experienced working with broadcasters to identify the proper solutions for operational success. With Jared now on board, we are consolidating all of our solutions engineering resources globally under his leadership.”

Timmins added: “In bringing a consultative approach to our customer relationships, the Global Solutions Team will focus on identifying opportunities for greater operational efficiencies and greater content monetization throughout our customer’s workflows. We will provide recommendations that utilize the next generation of media supply chain solutions and technologies, such as cloud-enabled workflows.”

Timmins officially joined the company in December 2019 and is based in Atlanta.