Tim Schuette Named Sennheiser VP Global Sales, System Integration

OLD LYME, CONN. – Sennheiser, a manufacturer of audio equipment headquartered in Germany, has appointed Tim Schuette to its newly created position of VP Global Sales, System Integration. Schuette will oversee Sennheiser sales teams in North America, Western Europe, Central Europe and Northern Europe.

Tim Schuette

Schuette is a 15-year industry veteran with sales management experience at companies like Logitech, Microsoft and Oracle. He will be based in Germany and report to John C. Falcone, senior VP of Sennheiser’s Systems Solutions Channel.

The VP Global Sales, System Integration position was created in response to the changing system integration market, including the convergence of IT and A/V markets in the installed sound channel.