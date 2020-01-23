Tim Cuthbertson Joins Pixit Media as U.S. Managing Director

He will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and managing U.S. accounts.

VISTA, Calif.—Software-defined storage provider Pixit Media has appointed Tim Cuthbertson as managing director of its U.S. operations.

Tim Cuthbertson

With more than 20 years of experience in the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry, Cuthbertson has worked as head of post-production business development at Blackmagic Design and vice president, Sales, at Fairlight. Before joining Pixit Media, Cuthbertson held a business development role at ColorScene.

"More than ever before, media organizations need flexible, cost-effective storage solutions that can handle their content creation workflows. As current data management approaches are being pushed to the limit and the demands of global collaboration are disrupting existing on-premise models, change is inevitable,” said Cuthbertson. “With PixStor, Pixit Media has a fully scalable solution, built to adapt and that provides intelligent tools to help clients take on increasingly ambitious projects”

Cuthbertson will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and managing accounts to expand the company’s North American customer base. He also will work with strategic technology providers and resellers to strengthen the company’s partner ecosystem,

“We’re delighted to welcome Tim on board. He’s a great addition to our management team,” says Ryan Cardy, Pixit Media’s chief operating officer. “His deep sales and technical expertise will be a real asset to our North American operation and help maintain our customer focus as we continue to grow.”

More information is available on the Pixit Media website.