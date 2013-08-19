Tim Claman Joins Quantel as CTO

NEWBURY, ENGLAND — Quantel announced the appointment of Tim Claman as chief technology officer.



Clamen was most recently chief technology officer of Avid, where he helped shape the company’s technology and product strategies over a period of 14 years. Prior to that, Claman worked with a number of U.S. post production facilities, helping them move into the digital age and working on many high-profile film and TV productions. Before working in film and television, Claman was a professional recording engineer and musician in Los Angeles.