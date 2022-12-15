Tiffen Unveils Lowel Tota LED XL Floodlight
Emitting a total of 11,200 lux of flicker-free light from 216 LEDs
BURBANK, Calif.—Tiffen has introduced the Lowel Tota LED XL daylight-balanced panel floodlight with foldable design and a three-times increase in brightness compared to previous models.
The new floodlight can be used to light a subject or raise the ambient set lighting for both video and photography. The Tota LED XL emits 11,200 lux of flicker-free, continuous light from 216 LEDs. The 8-inch-by-8-inch panel produces a 60-degree beam at 5600 degrees Kelvin +/-200 degrees K, Tiffen said.
Offering accurate color reproduction with a Television Lighting Consistency Index (TLCI) rating of 98 and a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 96, the new floodlight can render vibrant colors as well as warm, nuanced skin tones. When a hard light source is needed, the included rigid diffusers can be quickly removed, the company said.
Location and on-set ready, the new light has a unique three-section design, making it possible to fold down to half of its width. With a solid metal body that protects the LEDs during transport, the Tota LED XL’s tri-panel design enhances lighting control with the two outer wing sections capable of being splayed flat or folded inward to custom-shape the light emission. Removable barndoors are included for even more directional capability, it said.
The new light operates via AC or battery (not included). The stand-mountable control box combines the power supply, controller, V-lock battery plate and AC adapter in a single unit, minimizing bulk, clutter and cabling. An LCD window displays the output readout and a knurled knob controls range and fine-tune dimming (100% to 0% at 1% increments). For further flexibility, a two-way 5/8-inch receiver is included, allowing the fixture to be mounted vertically or horizontally.
The Tota LED XL, priced at $399, comes in a handled case with a custom foam insert with cutouts for the full array of components.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
