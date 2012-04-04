Tieline Recruits Lackness for Americas



INDIANAPOLIS: Tieline Technology, the Australia-based codec maker, has announced the appointment of John Lackness as vice president of sales, Americas.



Lackness comes to Tieline from equipment dealer SCMS, where he was in charge of the Southwest region. He is also a former salesman for Marti Electronics.



Tieline Manager of Corporate Operations Will McLean said the company “has seen significant growth in the last two years, and with exciting new products on the way, John is a great choice to maintain sales momentum throughout the Americas.”



He takes over from Mary Ann Seidler, who now is with Elenos, as RW has reported. Seidler is helping in the transition according to a release.



-- Radio World



