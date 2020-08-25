The Weather Channel Names Fred Bucher Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA—Weather Group LLC, parent company of The Weather Channel television network, has named Fred Bucher as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. He will lead the marketing, communications and research/insights areas for The Weather Channel and free streaming service Local Now.

“With the opportunities smart media companies have in a world of ever-changing viewer behavior, it’s even more important to ensure we are optimizing our marketing and audience development efforts to reflect our innovative approach to storytelling and the technical capabilities that we’ve been advancing for years,” said Tom O’Brien, president of Weather Group. “Fred has a great strategic marketing mind, and his creativity and passion will be a perfect complement to our team at The Weather Channel and Local Now and help us remain ahead of the curve.”

Bucher brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing leadership roles. He was most recently senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales division of Charter Communications. He also previously served as the senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Time Warner Cable Media and vice president of marketing solutions at ESPN, where his responsibilities included managing sponsor-driven marketing programs across ESPN’s on-air networks, ESPN.com, ESPN The Magazine and ESPN mobile properties.