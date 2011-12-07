The Playroom expands with Pebble Beach
Australia’s Omnilab Media's broadcast and media services division, The Playroom, has doubled the amount of channels it plays out using Neptune automation from Pebble Beach Systems.
The Playroom has a multitude of longform, magazine and live channels all under Pebble Beach Systems automation control. The Playroom is the only independent facility in Australia able to offer full HD broadcast playout.
