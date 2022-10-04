The E.W. Scripps Company Joins IBCAP Anti-Piracy Coalition

DENVER—The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced its newest member, The E.W. Scripps Company. The addition of Scripps marks IBCAP's initial expansion into piracy protection for U.S. television channels, including popular channels such as Ion, Bounce and CourtTV.

"With this addition, IBCAP is now offering anti-piracy protection services to U.S. channels, beginning with the full suite of Scripps channels," said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. "Our lab monitors hundreds of services offered through set-top boxes for existing IBCAP members and increasingly detects piracy of U.S. channels on those services. We have succeeded in disrupting or entirely removing other IBCAP member content from those services, and we are pleased to now expand that protection to Scripps channels."

"By joining IBCAP, we are enhancing our content protection strategy by leveraging IBCAP's lab and know-how to shut down unauthorized providers of our content," said Dave Giles, senior vice president and deputy general counsel for Scripps. "We have a robust and effective anti-piracy strategy already in place, but by becoming part of the IBCAP alliance, we look forward to adding additional levels of content protection, particularly for the multicultural-focused pirate services that are already part of IBCAP's enforcement efforts."

Scripps channels under IBCAP's protection include Bounce, Bounce XL, CourtTV, Defy, Grit, Grit Xtra, Ion, Ion Mystery, Ion Plus, Laff, Newsy and True Real.

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters and distributors representing more than 170 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities.

IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members' video content.