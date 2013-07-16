The Broadcasters Foundation of America Names New Board Members, Officer

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named four new members and a new officer to its Board of Directors. The new members were voted in during the recent meeting in New York City.



Representing a radio and television broadcasters, the new board members are: Brian Cobb, president pf CobbCorp; Bill Hoffman, president of Cox Media Group; Brian Lawlor, senior vice president of television for E.W. Scripps TV Station Group; and Dan Mason, president and CEO for CBS Radio.



The new officer is Leo MacCourtney, president and CEO of Katz Television Group.



“Their example of giving back to our industry by serving as a Board member or officer is inspiring,” said Broadcasters Foundation Chairman Phil Lombardo. “I hope it will motivate others who work in broadcasting to identify ways they can help advance our cause of delivering financial relief to our colleagues who are struggling under the harshest of circumstances.”



The 501(c)3 provides aid to colleagues who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family tragedy. Individual membership is only $150 a year. Donations also can be made to the Guardian Fund, and corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative. http://broadcastersfoundation.org/index.php/who-we-are/