Telos Alliance Makes Available Virtual Intercom Platform For Panasonic KAIROS

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance is making its Telos Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform available for Panasonic Connect’s KAIROS Global Live Control Room.

The Global Live Control Room combines the on-premise capabilities of the KAIROS IT/IP platform with LiveX’s Virtual Video Control Room, which allows operations such as switching, ISO recording, playback, graphics and intercom via Infinity VIP to be cloud-based.

“As the industry’s only fully featured cloud-deployable intercom, Telos Infinity VIP is ideally and uniquely suited to serve as an integral part of a larger system,” said Martin Dyster, Telos Alliance vice president of business development. “All of VIPs benefits, including the ability to quickly and flexibly launch an Infinity panel on any computer, tablet or smartphone, are now available to anyone using the Global Live Control Room platform.”