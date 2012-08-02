Televisa Transfers 600 Hours of Content in First Four Days of London Olympics

Spanish-language broadcaster Televisa has deployed the Sienna MediaVortex Media Globalization solution. The MediaVortex system links twin Sienna infrastructures at Televisa's Mexico City headquarters and the International Broadcast Centre at the London Olympics.



MediaVortex spans the 6,000 mile, 100mBit, 200 millisecond latency connection with a fully managed UDP-based WAN acceleration layer for intelligent transfer of proxies for still ingesting and completed assets recorded in London. These proxies are used by editors and loggers in Mexico with their log entries and edits automatically sent back to London for conforming.



"The system has been working excellently and over the first four days of the Olympics around 600 hours of Proxy media has been propagated to Mexico,” said Mark Gilbert, CTO of Gallery SIENNA. “The seamless user interface and reliable MediaVortex transfers have allowed operators to quickly embrace the system."



Each one of these assets is “conjoined” with its “twin” in London so changes made at either end are instantly reflected at the other. By selecting a Sienna remote edit workflow, Televisa has reduced its staff in London by more than half compared to Beijing, with the remainder working remotely from their desks in Mexico.



