Telestream Vantage Cloud Subscriptions Now Available on AWS Marketplace

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream announced Vantage Cloud Subscriptions, a new service that provides a range of enterprise-class transcoding and file-based workflow automation for Amazon Web Services on AWS Marketplace. With the ability to securely provision anywhere in the world, content creators can define the scale, location and performance of virtual Vantage domains, allowing them to deliver compelling new products and services to their customers and organizations.



Vantage is the video transcoding and workflow automation software of choice for some of the most demanding media companies around the world, enabling them to orchestrate some of the most sophisticated media transformation and file-based management workflows. Now, for the first time, this capability will take full advantage of all the cloud has to offer in scalability, worldwide accessibility and cost management.



Vantage Cloud Subscriptions are a natural extension of on-premise Vantage transcoding and provide discretionary capacity for managing demand peaks, prototyping new concepts, and deploying cloud-based media services. With Vantage Cloud Subscriptions, transcoding farms can be purpose-built and collocated with content libraries stored on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). When a team wants to test a new idea or concept for creating additional revenue streams, Vantage Cloud Subscriptions enables them to have a prototype environment running in just a few clicks, saving many weeks’ work compared to what would be required to manually build and test an equivalent workflow locally. Since redundancy is built into AWS, disaster recovery can be provisioned when needed, as opposed to requiring a separate building with its own inherent maintenance and staff to keep software current and synced.



Vantage Virtual Domains, scaling from a few to hundreds of servers, are provisioned in as little as 15 minutes using AWS. Pricing is flexible with “pay-as-you-go” pricing for each instance of a virtual Vantage domain or transcode server.



The new Vantage Cloud Management application allows users to create, monitor and manage Vantage Virtual Domains from any location. When creating a Vantage virtual domain, the user selects the appropriate region for the domain, instance types and the optimal number required for the network tasks to be run. After the domain has been created, it can be dynamically scaled up and down as required while tasks continue to run. For monitoring, a dashboard view provides health status for each running domain. Snapshots of workflows and configurations can be taken for easy migration and restart of a domain configuration in the future.



Vantage Virtual Domains are provisioned in Virtual Private Clouds, within an AWS account for maximum security. Access to the content and the domain is protected by the security provided by AWS.



