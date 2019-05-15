Telestream, Nice People at Work Team on Consumer Impact Analysis

WESTWOOD, Mass.—Telestream has announced a partnership with big data and video intelligence company Nice People at Work (NPAW) that will see the integration of the companies’ video monitoring and analytics platforms for the purpose of implementing cross reference selling strategies across different markets.

The integration of both Telestream’s iQ and NPAW’s YOUBORA analytics platforms allows the combined analytics from the systems be viewed on either system’s user interface. The focus is on the issue of client level analytics within video streaming environments looking at impact analysis. After a streaming hierarchy issue is identified by Telestream, YOUBORA can correlate the errors with fluctuations in subscriber volumes, engagement and business impact.

“With this integration, we can identify issues upstream in the video distribution chain and accurately assess how many people downstream are being affected,” said Calvin Harrison, president of video quality monitoring and analytics business at Telestream.

The two companies have already been working together for several months and the initial integration of the two systems is already in place; future co-developments are expected later this year.