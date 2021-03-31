Telestream Buys ContentAgent App

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced that it has acquired the ContentAgent application from Vecima Networks.

ContentAgent is a broadcast and production tool that can streamline content creation workflows. It automates tasks like camera card ingest and creating file-based deliverables, like broadcast masters and viewing copies. ContentAgent features a graphic user interface and enables media processing efficiencies, according to Telesetream.

“ContentAgent has done very well in the production and post-production markets and we intend to bolster continued development and utilize its strengths as we continue to expand into additional markets, including creative agencies and corporate enterprises,” said Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream.

The ContentAgent team, which is based primarily in the U.K., will be fully integrated into Telestream.