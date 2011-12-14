Telestream Builds HD Instant Replay System for NASCAR



NEVADA CITY, CA.–Telestream has created a new high definition instant replay system for NASCAR race control officials. Developed for the start of the 2012 racing season, Telestream combined its new Replay multichannel video player combines with its Pipeline HD video capture system to provide instant capture and display of 18 720p camera feeds. This allows race officials to instantly see detailed information to make rapid decisions about on-track aspects of the race.



“The NASCAR race environment presented the perfect challenge for Telestream to provide high-quality video capture and instant synchronous playback in a time-critical situation,” said Barbara DeHart, Vice President of Marketing at Telestream. “Together, Pipeline and Replay provide NASCAR or any sports organization with a cost-effective, easy-to-use system for instant event review and analysis.”



“The instant replay system that Telestream will be providing NASCAR next season will enable our officials to perform their jobs in an even more efficient and time-sensitive manner,” said Robin Pemberton, NASCAR Vice President of Competition. “Having instant access to that many camera angles featuring such high quality video will be a terrific addition to our race weekends.”



Telestream’s Pipeline HD video capture system simultaneously acquires multiple camera feeds in high-quality Apple ProRes 720p as well as other HD and SD formats. Video feeds are delivered to shared storage where they are available for immediate playback, editing during capture, or transcoding to other file formats.



Telestream’s Replay multichannel video player provides instant, synchronous multichannel playback of multiple HD camera feeds for simultaneous review and analysis of incidents from different camera angles. The player also allows officials to easily locate any camera and scrub forward or backward through any portion of the event video.



Highlights of the Pipeline video capture and Replay system developed for NASCAR include:



· Simultaneous capture of 18 HD 720p camera feeds in Apple Pro Res format

· Ability for officials to view on-track incidents through synchronized multiple camera angle displays, including time-stamped track status metadata – in real time or on-demand

· Ability to seamlessly scrub video forward or backward for instant analysis

· Ability to jump between past and current sequential camera angle clips

· Ability to create tabbed pages such as Start/Finish, Pits, Turn 1, etc. to view video

· Ability to instantly go full-screen on one or more selected camera angles

· A timeline which displays event information over the entire duration of the event