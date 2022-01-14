Telemundo to Launch TPlus on Peacock in the Fall of 2022

MIAMI—NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has announced plans to launch Tplus, a new content brand for Hispanic audiences that will bow on Peacock in the fall of 2022, and it laid out plans to stream Telemundo’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 live on Peacock, including the final game.

In addition NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced that Telemundo-owned stations will be launching their own local news streaming channels later this year to serve Spanish dominant and bilingual local audiences in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Puerto Rico.

During the World Cup, Telemundo will present live coverage of matches on Peacock—including the group stage, all knock-off stage World Cup matches, and the highly anticipated final – providing the most ambitious multimedia coverage of the World Cup in Spanish-language history, the company said.

Telemundo also announced a wide range of new programming that will be offered on Tplus at launch on NBCU’s Peacock streaming service, including original and exclusive titles from such producers as A3, ARCUS, Exile Content Studio, Red Arrow’s Kinetic Content and Telemundo Streaming Studios.

“As the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., we are tapping into our deep production expertise and understanding of our audience to launch Tplus, the first and only content brand at scale focused on serving U.S. Hispanics who feel 100% Latino and 100% American,” said Beau Ferrari, chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “We are proud to partner with our colleagues at Peacock to unveil this innovative streaming offering and provide culturally-relevant entertainment, news and sports to reach the widest Hispanic audience possible across language, across genres and across platforms.”

“As the streaming home for Telemundo programming, we are focused on continuing to expand the Peacock catalog with premium content that resonates with Hispanic audiences everywhere,” said Matt Strauss, chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International. “By tapping into the expertise of our partners at Telemundo, we will provide customers with bold new originals, must-stream beloved franchises, and the biggest live sporting events that complement Peacock’s massive library of original, current, and classic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, all in one place.”

For its programming slate, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is partnering with Telemundo Streaming Studios as well as with leading creators and production companies including Red Arrow’s Kinetic Content and A3. The company also has inked a first look development deal with Bianca Quesada’s ARCUS Studios, a production company dedicated to “expanding the aperture of the Latina)e)o)x narrative.” Quesada is known for her work on the development team on Vida. The multi-year deal outlines an exclusive first look for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises’ Tplus brand at all scripted and unscripted programming in both English and Spanish.

“The Tplus titles we introduced today – along with many more in the pipeline – will resonate with diverse audiences who live their lives across language, countries, and cultures but always want to see the best stories come to life on screen,” said Romina Rosado, executive vice president and general manager of Hispanic Streaming, NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises. “Our unique connection with the wide range of U.S. Hispanic viewers, coupled with increased streaming consumption of more diverse, multilingual content, and Peacock’s scale will quickly position Tplus as the go-to destination for best-in-class Hispanic content.”

In addition to new Tplus premium content, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and Peacock announced a significant expansion of Spanish-language titles on the service, including multiple seasons of such franchises such as “Café con Aroma de Mujer”, “Yo Soy Betty la Fea”, “Operación Pacífico”, “Enemigo Íntimo”, which will join hits like “Caso Cerrado”, “Celia”, “La Querida del Centauro”, “Al Otro Lado del Muro”, and “Malverde.”