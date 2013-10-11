Telegenic’s Brazil 4K trial Uses Axon Systems

Outside broadcast operator, Telegenic, recently sent their latest T25 truck to Brazil to trial the process and associated technology for acquiring and delivering live 4K content during the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013.

The trials took place at the Estadio Mineiro in Belo Horizonte, one of six stadiums used for the football tournament. Three matches were produced by Sony and FIFA, but they are not planned for screening to an external audience. The main focus of the trials was to test the process and associated technology required for shooting sport in UHD, enabling Sony and FIFA in partnership with Telegenic to assess the practicality of using 4K at future events. An estimated 3.2 billion people (according to FIFA figures) are expected to watch the 2014 tournament. Sport appears to be the first genres to benefit from 4K.

As was the case with the introduction of 3D, Telegenic approached their long standing partner Axon Digital Design to develop new interfaces necessary for 4K production. The successful capture of 4K pictures requires up and down converters to complement Telegenic’s existing range of Axon interfaces. As soon as Axon received the specifications Axon developers set to work creating hardware and software for a quad HD converter. The timeline was short but Axon delivered in time for the initial tests. Feedback showed some tweaking was required and Axon quickly made the necessary changes that allowed Telegenic to successfully deploy, test the system and feedback the results to the development team.