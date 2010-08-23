Telegenic makes 3-D sound good with SoundField technology

Telegenic, the independent UK mobile production services company, has installed a digital microphone and upmix processor from SoundField in its new 3-D OB vehicle, which has been used for live 3-D coverage of a number of sporting events for European satellite broadcaster BSkyB.

Telegenic's new 3-D OB vehicle, which has been in use on transmissions for Sky since April, is capable of producing events in stereoscopic 3-D with full 5.1 surround sound.

As with all OB units used on Sky broadcasts, the main surround microphone in the Telegenic 3-D truck is SoundField's digital DSF-2, together with the company's digital 5.1 surround processor, the DSF-3. This combination produces a phase-coherent, all-digital 5.1 soundscape that can be downmixed for stereo transmissions to older receivers without creating phase problems.

Also onboard the new Telegenic 3-D truck are two SoundField UPM-1 upmix processors, which are capable of producing downmix-compatible, phase-coherent surround from a two-channel stereo. The UPM-1 allows the crew to create a natural-sounding 5.1 from a stereo input.

Telegenic is building a second 3-D-capable truck at Sony’s Basingstoke headquarters, which will also feature the SoundField DSF-2/DSF-3 combination, together with a pair of UPM-1 upmixers.