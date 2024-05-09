Tegna Names David Loving President & GM of KHOU and KTBU in Houston

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has named David Loving president and general manager at KHOU, the CBS affiliate, and KTBU, Tegna’s stations serving Houston, Texas, effective May 20.

Loving was most recently president and general manager of Tegna’s WOI and KCWI in Des Moines, Iowa.

This new appointment marks a return to Houston for the media industry veteran. Loving previously served as president and general manager of Univision Houston from 2010-2019. While at Univision Houston, Loving was honored with Univision’s annual CEO Award, Camara De Empresarios Latinos de Houston Executive of the Year Award, and the Latino Learning Center Humanitarian Award from the Office of the Governor of Texas.

“Among a deep pool of candidates, David stood out for his understanding of what it truly means to ‘Stand for Houston,’” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “His previous experience in Houston is invaluable, and I’m excited to see all that he and the talented KHOU team can accomplish together.”

Loving is a graduate of Texas A&M University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He has spent 28 years of his 34-year professional career in various roles across Houston, Austin and San Antonio, and is a past board member of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Mexico Gulf Coast Chamber, and the Texas Association of Broadcasters.