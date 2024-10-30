Tegna Names Carolyn Mungo President/GM of WFAA-KFAA

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna said it has named Carolyn Mungo president and general manager of WFAA-KFAA Dallas-Fort Worth, effective immediately.

In the new role, Mungo oversees operations at WFAA, an ABC affiliate, and independent KFAA across all platforms, as well as the stations’ community impact and advertising sales efforts. She will continue to report to Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, who oversees multiple Tegna stations and the company’s sports rights agreements.

“No one is better suited than Carolyn to lead the WFAA and KFAA team into the future,” Ramsey said. “Carolyn’s exceptional leadership and proven track record of building a trustworthy media brand across this region will continue to ensure our viewers and advertisers are well-served.”

Prior to the promotion, Mungo had been WFAA’s vice president and station manager since 2019, overseeing content, marketing, production, community outreach and technology. Before that, she was WFAA’s executive news director for seven years, leading its newsroom’s coverage of major stories such as an Ebola outbreak that paralyzed Dallas for six weeks and the critical and sensitive coverage of the downtown Dallas protest in 2016 in which five police officers were killed.

Under Mungo’s leadership, WFAA has been honored with 10 National Edward R. Murrow awards, including WFAA’s first for overall excellence in 2023, two duPont-Columbia awards and three IRE awards for excellence in investigative journalism. WFAA received a NAB Leadership Foundation Service to America Award in 2022 for the station’s ongoing commitment to raising adoption awareness. Five of the last seven Station of the Year awards from the National Press Photographers Association were awarded to the WFAA team.

Earlier in her career, Mungo worked as an Emmy Award- and Murrow Award-winning reporter in Austin, Texas; Minneapolis; Phoenix, Arizona; and Houston before moving into management. She has served on the national advisory board for the Poynter Institute for Media Studies and is a frequent speaker and storytelling coach. In 2018, she was named news director of the year by Broadcasting+Cable. In 2019, she was inducted into the Illinois State University Broadcast Hall of Fame, and in 2023, she was inducted into the Lone Star Emmy Silver Circle. She currently serves on the board of the Texas Association of Broadcasters.